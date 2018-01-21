Nassau County police are asking for the public’s help to find a 13-year-old Hempstead boy reporting missing since Saturday night.

Police said Osmel Perdomo was last seen leaving his home wearing a navy blue jacket, gray backpack and white sneakers at 7:40 p.m. Saturday night.

He is described as being 5 feet 3 inches, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police request anyone with information about Perdomo’s whereabouts call the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.