Nassau police seeking missing Hempstead teen, 13

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
Nassau County police are asking for the public’s help to find a 13-year-old Hempstead boy reporting missing since Saturday night.

Police said Osmel Perdomo was last seen leaving his home wearing a navy blue jacket, gray backpack and white sneakers at 7:40 p.m. Saturday night.

He is described as being 5 feet 3 inches, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police request anyone with information about Perdomo’s whereabouts call the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

