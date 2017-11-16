TODAY'S PAPER
Missing Uniondale man may need medical attention, officials say

Neville Myrie, 71, was last seen on Leslie

Neville Myrie, 71, was last seen on Leslie Lane in Uniondale about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Joan Gralla  joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A Uniondale man who might need medical care has been missing since Wednesday evening, New York State officials said.

Neville Myrie, who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has gray hair, was last seen on Leslie Lane in Uniondale at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, officials said. Myrie has dementia, a state alert said.

He was behind the wheel of a black Chevrolet Equinox with New York license plate FZ!-1694, they said.

Anyone who spots Myrie should call the Nassau County Police Department Detective Bureau at 516-573-7347 or 911.

