Nassau County police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Freeport woman who they say has a “cognitive impairment.”

Police said Natalie Nelson, 29, was last seen leaving her Dean Street residence at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Nelson is described as 5-foot-4 inches and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Detectives asked anyone with information about Nelson’s whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.