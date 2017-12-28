TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 15° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 15° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Cops: Freeport woman with ‘cognitive impairment’ reported missing

Natalie Nelson, 29, of Freeport

Natalie Nelson, 29, of Freeport Photo Credit: NCPD

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Nassau County police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Freeport woman who they say has a “cognitive impairment.”

Police said Natalie Nelson, 29, was last seen leaving her Dean Street residence at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Nelson is described as 5-foot-4 inches and 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Detectives asked anyone with information about Nelson’s whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

President Donald Trump speaks to first responders at 1600: Gallup poll is an ‘Obamanation’ for Trump
LeNeve Zuhoski, 8, of Southold is bundled up Forecast: Weekend snow likely, but only up to 2 inches
A mixed use project is proposed for this Mayor: New downtown development may slow
Guests attending the Long Island Aquarium New Year's 3 New Year’s Eve events for families on LI
A Powerball lottery ticket is printed in Dallas, Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers
Bernie Sanders campaigns with York City Mayor Bill Sanders to swear in de Blasio Monday
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE