A pair of “vulnerable adults” who went missing after leaving their home in Palm Bay, Florida, headed for Bethpage have been found, Nassau County police said in a news release Thursday night.

Jose Medina, 76, and Gisela Medina, 82, left their home at about 9 a.m. Sunday, traveling in a silver Hyundai. It was not immediately clear what type of Hyundai they were traveling in nor why they were traveling to Bethpage, police said.