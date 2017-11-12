This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Cops seek missing woman, 87, from Wantagh

Police say Rose Cucci, 87, was last seen driving away from her Wantagh residence in a 2013 Infinity on Sunday. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Stefanie Dazio  stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @StefanieDazio
Nassau County police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing Wantagh woman, authorities said Sunday night in a news release.

Rose Cucci, 87, was last seen driving away from her Bayview Avenue home in a 2013 Infinity around 10:30 a.m., police said. She needs to take medication for a cognitive disorder, the release said.

Cucci was wearing a tan hat, blue pants, tan boots and a blue, red and pink scarf, the release said. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She may have been driving to the Woodbury area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

