Nassau County police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing Wantagh woman, authorities said Sunday night in a news release.

Rose Cucci, 87, was last seen driving away from her Bayview Avenue home in a 2013 Infinity around 10:30 a.m., police said. She needs to take medication for a cognitive disorder, the release said.

Cucci was wearing a tan hat, blue pants, tan boots and a blue, red and pink scarf, the release said. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She may have been driving to the Woodbury area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or 911. All callers will remain anonymous.