Good Afternoon
Police looking for missing woman Maria Abbatiello, 76

Maria Abbatiello, 76, of Westbury was reported missing.

Maria Abbatiello, 76, of Westbury was reported missing. Photo Credit: ncpd

By Ellen Yan  ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A Westbury woman with a cognitive disorder has been missing since she was dropped off at a Dunkin’ Donuts on Wednesday afternoon, Nassau police said in asking for the public’s help to find her.

Maria Abbatiello, 76, was dropped off at the Westbury store, at 840 Carman Ave., by her family about 3:30 p.m., police said.

She usually walks home but was still not home late Wednesday night, police said.

Abbatiello, last seen wearing a black jacket, is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 171 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel eyes, police said.

Detectives with the missing persons squad ask anyone with information to contact them at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

