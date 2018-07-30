Mitchel Field Air Base and Flight Line in Garden City, one of the most significant aviation hubs during the first half of the 20th century and the main point of air defense for the East Coast during World War II, has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The designation will allow the county and the Cradle of Aviation Museum, which is located on the site of the historic air base, to apply for tax credits and state grants to preserve and restore Mitchel Field's existing 110 buildings, officials said during a news conference Monday.

"What happened here over the past century really changed the course of history throughout the entire world," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said.

During World War I, aviators trained at Mitchel Field, which was named after John Purroy Mitchel, the second youngest mayor of New York City.

The facility expanded to become a critical East Coast staging area during World War II as the headquarters of the First Air Force, the Air Force's Northeast District and the Air Force Reserve.

Gary Monti, director of museum operations at the Cradle of Aviation, said he began applying for the designation four years ago. The museum repurposed some of the existing Mitchel Field buildings.

The state approved the designation March 21, and the National Park Service added it to the official list of historic locations deemed worthy of preservation on May 4.

Roughly 108 acres of Mitchel Field's original 1,117 acres — once dominated by runways, air fields and taxiways — remain intact, including three of five hangars, a firehouse and two maintenance buildings once used for aircraft assembly and machine shops.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"In Nassau County, with all the suburbanization, subdivisions and shopping malls, this place survived," Monti said.