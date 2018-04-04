TODAY'S PAPER
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration Committee of Nassau County hosted a ceremony to honor King's legacy at the Theodore Roosevelt Executive & Legislative Building in Mineola on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, on the 50th anniversary of his assassination in Memphis, Tennessee. (Credit: Newsday / Raychel Brightman)

By Joan Gralla and Jesse Coburn joan.gralla@newsday.com, jesse.coburn@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Long Islanders packed the Nassau County municipal building and filled the pews of a Catholic church Wednesday to reflect on the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the civil rights icon slain 50 years ago to the day.

Commemorations of the day King was shot dead took place in Mineola with speeches, a cappella spirituals and a montage of photographs and at the Cathedral of St. Agnes in Rockville Centre, where Bishop John Barres led a special prayer service.

Some remembered the day King died especially vividly, like the Rev. Craig Wright, who recalled his mother’s cries of disbelief when he, as an 8-year-old boy, told his parents he had seen a news report that King had been slain on a balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee.

Wright, who joined about 100 people, including other religious leaders, at the Mineola event, spoke of the civil rights leader’s understanding of the evils of poverty, another form of deprivation that he said was acute as being denied legal rights as a citizen of the country.

Speakers highlighted three of King’s ideals: education, employment and justice.

“Don’t tell me you are free and you can’t eat, don’t tell me you are free and you can’t pay your mortgage, don’t tell me you are free and you can’t pay your taxes, don’t tell me you are free and you can’t afford good medical care,” said Wright.

King, who became the most visible leader of a movement that had helped forge the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. He also confronted de facto segregation and broadened his focus beyond improving race relations to speak critically of the Vietnam War, the military industrial complex, and educational disparities and poverty.

Wilma Tootle, a retired educator spoke of being “a little colored girl,” growing up in rural Alabama who went on to what became Tuskegee University before teaching in the Hempstead school district in 1970, when it was still segregated.

“Quality education matters,” she said. “Dr. King is the voice of our national conscience.”

Rabbi Anchelle Perl of Congregation Beth Sholom Sons of Israel, spoke of how King’s profound understanding of the Scriptures also resonated with Jews, citing as an example King quoting Moses’ biblical demand “Let my people go.”

MLK’s memory, message linger after 50 years

The anniversary comes at a time of heightened political divisiveness, and demonstrations over police shootings of unarmed black men.

The civil disobedience King marshaled against violence has spread around the world, he said. “His legacy is alive.”

Six county workers, some retired, were honored for their service.

King was fighting for striking Memphis sanitation workers when he was slain, and against “militarism, racism and materialism,” said Bishop Lionel Harvey of the First Baptist Church of Westbury.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder, filling in for Nassau County Executive Laura Curran, said “Only violence and racism make us divided . . . because of people like Dr. King we will remain united.”

Between prayers in Creole, Spanish and other languages, and hymns sung by the Sr. Thea Bowman Mass Gospel Choir, speakers at the Rockville Centre event considered the imprint of King’s teachings on African-American Catholicism, and described his impact on their own experiences combatting prejudice and inequity.

“Let this holy building of St Agnes Cathedral shake tonight with the living dream of Dr. Martin Luther King,” Barres said in a homily. “It is through dramatic missionary growth that we will help promote the justice for which Dr. King gave his life.”

Jaquon Heath, of Queen of the Most Holy Rosary in Roosevelt, said King’s words resonate 50 years after his death.

“Dr. King is that riveting voice I hear from a mountaintop,” he said. “That voice that said, ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.’”

— With Zachary R. Dowdy

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

