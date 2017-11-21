Elizabeth Mondello, daughter of Nassau County GOP chairman Joseph Mondello, was on the payroll of two of the county’s three town governments this year, the latest move for a member of the Mondello family tree.

She was hired by the Town of Hempstead as a part-time clerical aide in July, about a month after she resigned from part-time employment in the Town of Oyster Bay. Hempstead Town spokesman Mike Deery said Tuesday that Mondello was hired on July 7 in the Department of Parks and Recreation. She is paid $25 an hour and works approximately 15 hours a week.

“I think the commissioner felt that her credentials and experience and background were very good and that she could perform the tasks that they were looking for,” Deery said.

A part-time clerical position entails “duties of limited difficulty,” according to a copy of the general job description Deery provided to Newsday, “such as sorting and filing records, collating, numbering and stapling printed forms” as well as “routine messenger duties.”

In June, Mondello, 43, of Oyster Bay, resigned from her job as a part-time recreation aide in the Town of Oyster Bay, where she was paid $10,000 in 2016 to inspect playground equipment, Newsday previously reported. She was hired in 2001 as a lifeguard and later became a recreation aide.

Mondello and other family members have been the subject of other Newsday stories in recent years.

In 2006, the Town of Oyster Bay purchased land overlooking the Mill Pond as part of a preservation move for the area’s “thriving wetland habitat,” according to a 2009 Newsday story. Mondello’s sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Christopher Ostuni, later bought an adjacent parcel — which the town had declined to purchase — a few months later, and Mondello herself rented a home on another neighboring parcel.

Lisa Ostuni is a former Oyster Bay employee and Christopher Ostuni is majority counsel for the Nassau County Legislature, an October Newsday analysis of nepotism in Nassau County government found.

Mondello’s aunt — her father’s sister — Norma Ferretti, is a clerk for the county elections board, Newsday reported. Ferretti’s daughter-in-law, Doreen Ferretti, is an executive assistant to the Hempstead Town Board and her grandson, John Ferretti Jr., is a newly elected Nassau County legislator, as well as a member of the Hempstead Town Industrial Development Agency and the chief deputy Nassau County clerk.

“Under my administration, jobs will be filled by the best and the brightest regardless of party affiliation,” Supervisor-elect Laura Gillen said in a statement. “Our team looks forward to implementing new ethics reforms that will better protect Town of Hempstead taxpayers.”

A spokesman for Joseph Mondello said the chairman was not available for comment Tuesday.