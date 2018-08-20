An 83-year-old man on a moped was severely injured in a vehicle crash when he was ejected and landed face down Monday in Westbury, Nassau police said.

The man, whose name was not released, was going south on a bicycle path on the east side of Merrick Avenue about 11:35 a.m. when the collision occurred between him and a southbound BMW turning left into Eisenhower Park, police said.

The moped rider was ejected onto the pavement, sustaining severe head trauma, police said. He was listed in critical condition at a hospital late Monday afternoon, police said.

The BMW driver, 55, was not injured, police said. A safety check on the BMW's brakes was done at the scene, police said, and the moped was impounded for a safety check.

Third Precinct detectives continue to investigate.