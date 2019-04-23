Police: Motorcycle accident shuts eastbound lanes on Northern State Parkway
The rider was taken to a hospital after crashing about 8:45 p.m. just west of New Hyde Park Road, police said.
A motorcyclist crashed in New Hyde Park Tuesday night, leading to the shutdown of the eastbound Northern State Parkway, State Police said.
The roadway remained closed at 11:30 p.m., and other details were not immediately available as investigators tried to piece together what happened, police said.
