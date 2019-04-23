TODAY'S PAPER
Police: Motorcycle accident shuts eastbound lanes on Northern State Parkway

The rider was taken to a hospital after crashing about 8:45 p.m. just west of New Hyde Park Road, police said.

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A motorcyclist crashed in New Hyde Park Tuesday night, leading to the shutdown of the eastbound Northern State Parkway, State Police said.

The rider was taken to a hospital after crashing about 8:45 p.m. just west of New Hyde Park Road, police said.

The roadway remained closed at 11:30 p.m., and other details were not immediately available as investigators tried to piece together what happened, police said.  

