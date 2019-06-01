TODAY'S PAPER
Motorcyclist dies in Northern State Parkway crash, State Police say

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
A motorcyclist died early Saturday after he  was ejected in a crash on the Northern State Parkway in Westbury, New York State Police said.

Rony Lopez, 41, of Hollis, Queens, was riding a 2018 Ducati motorcycle and speeding in the westbound lanes when he rear-ended a 2015 Acura just before 1 a.m. west of Exit 32 on the parkway near Post Avenue, State Police said in a news release.

Lopez was taken to NYU Winthrop Hospital where he died from his injuries, police said. Three people, all from Old Westbury, in the Acura were taken to NYU Winthrop and treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police are asking anyone with information to call State Police at 631-756-3300.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

