A motorcyclist died early Saturday after he was ejected in a crash on the Northern State Parkway in Westbury, New York State Police said.

Rony Lopez, 41, of Hollis, Queens, was riding a 2018 Ducati motorcycle and speeding in the westbound lanes when he rear-ended a 2015 Acura just before 1 a.m. west of Exit 32 on the parkway near Post Avenue, State Police said in a news release.

Lopez was taken to NYU Winthrop Hospital where he died from his injuries, police said. Three people, all from Old Westbury, in the Acura were taken to NYU Winthrop and treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police are asking anyone with information to call State Police at 631-756-3300.