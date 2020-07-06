TODAY'S PAPER
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Great Neck, cops say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 21-year-old man was killed Sunday when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car exiting a gas station in Great Neck, police said.

Nassau County police have not released the identity of the victim, pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the motorcyclist was headed southbound on Cuttermill Road when he collided with a 2004 Infiniti, driven by a 66-year-old man, which was exiting a BP gas station. The accident happened at about 11:45 a.m., police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the other driver, whose named also has not been released, remained at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
