Crash closes Merrick Road in Massapequa, police say

The Massapequa Fire Department and Nassau County police

The Massapequa Fire Department and Nassau County police responded to a crash on Merrick Road and Algonquin Avenue around 6:50 p.m. on Friday.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A motorcyclist was airlifted following a crash in Massapequa on Friday that prompted a road closure, Nassau County police said.

The 6:46 p.m. crash occurred near Unqua and Carmen Mill roads, police said.

Three people were hospitalized, including the driver of the motorcycle who was airlifted, police said.

Merrick Road is closed in both directions between Unqua and Carmen Mills roads, officials said.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

