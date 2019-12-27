A motorcyclist was airlifted following a crash in Massapequa on Friday that prompted a road closure, Nassau County police said.

The 6:46 p.m. crash occurred near Unqua and Carmen Mill roads, police said.

Three people were hospitalized, including the driver of the motorcycle who was airlifted, police said.

Merrick Road is closed in both directions between Unqua and Carmen Mills roads, officials said.