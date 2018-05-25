TODAY'S PAPER
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
A 27-year-old man on a motorcycle was fatally injured Thursday in Valley Stream when he hit the side of a sport utility vehicle that was making a turn across traffic, Nassau County police said.

An 82-year-old woman who was a front-seat passenger in the SUV was seriously injured, police said.

The motorcyclist, on a 2006 Harley Davidson, was going south on Rockaway Avenue a 7:18 p.m. when he hit a northbound 2012 Honda SUV making a left turn in front of him onto Dubois Avenue, police said.

There is no traffic sign or signal at the intersection, police said.

He was ejected from his motorcycle and died of his injuries at South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside about three hours after the accident, police said.

His identity was not released pending notification of his family, police said.

The injured passenger in the Honda suffered a head injury and was in stable condition at a hospital, police said.

The 55-year-old male driver of the SUV was not injured, police said.

An investigation is continuing and both vehicles will undergo safety checks, police said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

