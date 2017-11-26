Motorcyclist killed struck median in East Meadow, police say
A motorcyclist was killed early Sunday in East Meadow when he struck a center median, Nassau County police said.
The victim was identified by police as William Gruebel, 56, of East Meadow.
According to a news release, the crash happened about 4:15 a.m. when Gruebel was riding his “2016 Custom motorcycle” northbound on Diamond Avenue and struck the center median on Hempstead Turnpike and Diamond Avenue.
Police said Gruebel was pronounced dead at the scene and that the investigation was continuing.
