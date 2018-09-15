Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

Motorcyclist critical after being ejected, hitting head in crash, police say

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
A motorcyclist suffered severe head trauma Friday night when he smashed into the rear of a Jeep in East Meadow, was ejected and struck the pavement, Nassau County police said.

The 28-year-old man, who was not identified by police, was operating a Suzuki motorcycle at a high rate of speed southbound on Park Boulevard at Hempstead Turnpike shortly before 10:30 p.m. when he crashed into a 2014 Jeep that was stopped for a red light, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where he remains in critical condition, authorities said. 

The motorcycle was impounded for brake and safety checks and there were no injuries reported to the driver of the Jeep, a 23-year-old woman who also was not identified by police.

Authorities from the Third Squad are investigating the crash.

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

