A motorcycle rider was killed when he collided with a Jeep in Glen Cove, police said.
The 23-year-old man was driving west on Sea Cliff Avenue on a 2005 Suzuki at 6:31 p.m. Monday when he collided with a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee going east that was making a turn into a parking lot, Nassau County police said.
The rider, whose identity was not released, was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.
The 67-year-old man driving the Jeep was not injured, police said.
Both vehicles were impounded for a safety check, police said.
