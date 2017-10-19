A motorcycle rider was killed Wednesday night when he collided with a car that was making a U-turn in North Valley Stream, police said.
The 46-year-old man was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle east on Linden Boulevard about 8 p.m. when he collided with an eastbound 2016 Dodge Charger that was making a U-turn at Elmont Road, Nassau County police said.
The motorcycle rider was taken to a hospital where he was later declared dead, police said.
The 39-year-old driver of the Charger was not injured, police said.
The identities of the two vehicle operators were not released by police.
Both vehicles were impounded for a safety check and the investigation is continuing, police said.
