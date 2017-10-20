A motorcyclist was airlifted to a Nassau County hospital after suffering serious injuries in a motorcycle accident in Inwood on Friday morning, police said.

Nassau County police said the accident was reported at about 10:40 a.m., but that details were still emerging.

A landing zone for the medevac helicopter was set up at a field adjacent to the Five Towns Community Center on Lawrence Avenue, officials could not immediately confirm where the motorcyclist was transported for treatment.