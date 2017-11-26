A motorcyclist was killed early Sunday in East Meadow when he struck a center median, Nassau County police said.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of his family, police said.

According to a news release, the crash happened about 4:15 a.m. when the 56-year-old man was riding his “2016 Custom motorcycle” northbound on Diamond Avenue and struck the center median on Hempstead Turnpike and Diamond Avenue.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene and that the investigation was continuing.