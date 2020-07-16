A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday night when State Police said he collided with a car on the Meadowbrook State Parkway just north of the Bay Parkway, which is in Jones Beach State Park.

The fatal crash occurred just before 9 p.m., police said.

The victim was identified as Frank Orticelle, 65, of Uniondale.

Police said Orticelle was operating a 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle and was ejected when he struck the rear of a 2013 Honda on the northbound Meadowbrook Parkway. He was transported to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, where police said he succumbed to his injuries.

There were no other reported injuries in the incident. The crash remains under investigation.