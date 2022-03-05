TODAY'S PAPER
Motorcyclist killed in Hempstead crash, Nassau police say

Police at the scene of a fatal motorcycle

Police at the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Peninsula Boulevard in Hempstead Friday afternoon. Credit: Neil Miller

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
A motorcyclist was killed Friday afternoon in Hempstead during a crash with a Toyota Camry, Nassau County police said.

Police said the 27-year-old motorcyclist was riding a 2022 Honda motorcycle on Peninsula Boulevard in Hempstead Village when he collided with the 2008 Toyota at Madison Avenue about 4:30 p.m., according to police.

The motorcyclist, whose name was not released, was seriously injured in the crash and taken to an area hospital, where he died, police said.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured and remained at the scene of the crash, police said.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

