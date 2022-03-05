A motorcyclist was killed Friday afternoon in Hempstead during a crash with a Toyota Camry, Nassau County police said.

Police said the 27-year-old motorcyclist was riding a 2022 Honda motorcycle on Peninsula Boulevard in Hempstead Village when he collided with the 2008 Toyota at Madison Avenue about 4:30 p.m., according to police.

The motorcyclist, whose name was not released, was seriously injured in the crash and taken to an area hospital, where he died, police said.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured and remained at the scene of the crash, police said.