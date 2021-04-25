A 29-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed Saturday night in Rockville Centre after colliding with another vehicle, Nassau police said.

The victim's identity was not immediately available. At about 5:30 p.m., he was traveling eastbound on Sunrise Highway near Yorktown Street when the motorcycle collided with the vehicle.

Both drivers were taken to Mount Sinai South Nassau hospital. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital and the other motorist was treated for minor injuries and released, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call the Homicide Squad at 516-573-7788. Callers will remain anonymous.