Nassau

Motorcyclist killed in Rockville Centre crash, Nassau police say

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A 29-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed Saturday night in Rockville Centre after colliding with another vehicle, Nassau police said.

The victim's identity was not immediately available. At about 5:30 p.m., he was traveling eastbound on Sunrise Highway near Yorktown Street when the motorcycle collided with the vehicle.

Both drivers were taken to Mount Sinai South Nassau hospital. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital and the other motorist was treated for minor injuries and released, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call the Homicide Squad at 516-573-7788. Callers will remain anonymous.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

