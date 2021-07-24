TODAY'S PAPER
Motorcyclist killed on Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway in Bethpage, Nassau police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A motorcyclist died after striking two yellow barrier barrels and then crashing into a barrier truck late Friday night in Bethpage, Nassau police said.

Angelo Leto, 56, of Bellmore, was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson south on the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway around 11:49 p.m. when — just beyond the Hempstead Turnpike overpass — he collided with the first protective barrel, lost control, hit the second, and then the truck, the police statement said.

Leto was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

"All involved parties remained at scene," the police statement said, without elaborating.

Investigators are checking the motorcycle's safety as part of their probe.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

