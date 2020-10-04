TODAY'S PAPER
Motorcyclist dies after crash on Seaford-Oyster Bay expressway

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
A motorcyclist died after rear-ending a sedan in North Massapequa on the Seaford Oyster Bay Expressway just after midnight Sunday, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

The crash happened about 12:28 a.m. near the expressway’s Boundary Avenue exit when a 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle being driven northbound in the center lane by a 29-year-old man struck a 2015 Honda sedan being driven by a 58-year-old woman, according to a police news release.

"As a result of the collision the male driver suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene," according to the release, which said she was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release the names of either driver and the investigation was ongoing.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

