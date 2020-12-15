Long Island Rail Road service Tuesday night was suspended in both directions between Jamaica and Hicksville on the Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma and Oyster Bay lines after an unauthorized person was struck by a train in Carle Place, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said.

A Nassau police spokeswoman said the individual was struck shortly after 10 p.m. on the tracks at the Carle Place station. The spokeswoman could not provide details of the person's condition.

Police, EMS and LIRR personnel were at the scene late Tuesday night.