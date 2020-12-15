TODAY'S PAPER
MTA: LIRR service suspended on Hicksville, Port Jeff, Ronkonkoma and Oyster Bay lines

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Long Island Rail Road service Tuesday night was suspended in both directions between Jamaica and Hicksville on the Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma and Oyster Bay lines after an unauthorized person was struck by a train in Carle Place, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said.

A Nassau police spokeswoman said the individual was struck shortly after 10 p.m. on the tracks at the Carle Place station. The spokeswoman could not provide details of the person's condition.

Police, EMS and LIRR personnel were at the scene late Tuesday night.

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

