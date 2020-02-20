MTA officials released artist renderings and a surveillance image Thursday in an effort to identity a man they said died by suicide in July when he stepped off a Baldwin LIRR platform and into the path of an eastbound train.

Shortly after midnight on July 7, the man took his own life at the station but seven months later, officials with the transit authority said, they have scant information about the victim.

“The man rode up the escalator at the LIRR station in Baldwin at 12:30 a.m.,” officials said in a statement. “At 12:48 a.m., he was observed fatally stepping onto the tracks west of the station’s platform, where he was struck by LIRR Train 6000, the 12:01 a.m. departure from Penn Station, due into Babylon at 1:18 a.m.”

Authorities have described the man as between 55 and 75 years old, partially bald with gray and brown hair on the sides of his head. He wore glasses and a blue “Sky Vodka” T-shirt, North Face khaki cargo pants, a green-colored vest and gray New Balance sneakers.

He had no identification, Long Island Rail Road officials said.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority, MTA police urged anyone who may have information about the man to contact Det. Blondel at 718-725-2911 or by email at kblondel@mtapd.org. The on-call detective sergeant may be reached at 718-361-2201.