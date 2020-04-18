A 30-year-old Hempstead man was found dead near Mullener Pond in North Merrick, State Police said Saturday.

Jhony Alvarado was found dead in the area of Mullener Pond off the Meadowbrook State Parkway, State Police said in a statement. State Police responded to the scene at 12:03 p.m.

Police don’t believe there was any foul play, as the investigation is being conducted by the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Nassau County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police at 631-756-3300.