TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Evening
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
41° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Hempstead man found dead near Mullener Pond in North Merrick

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Print

A 30-year-old Hempstead man was found dead near Mullener Pond in North Merrick, State Police said Saturday.

Jhony Alvarado was found dead in the area of Mullener Pond off the Meadowbrook State Parkway, State Police said in a statement. State Police responded to the scene at 12:03 p.m.

Police don’t believe there was any foul play, as the investigation is being conducted by the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Nassau County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police at 631-756-3300.

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

In a clapout ceremony Saturday, North Shore University Coronavirus on Long Island: Latest updates
Work continues earlier this week on one of Decline in virus cases revamps field hospital plans on LI, NYC
Suffolk County Comptroller John Kennedy speaks at the Brown: Could helping town residents end up hurting counties?
A pedestrian tries to stay dry in the Forecast: Sunny Sunday but wet weather coming
Flower Hill Mayor Robert McNamara. Robert McNamara, mayor of Village of Flower Hill, dies
Norman Powell of Plainview was a tax attorney Norman E. Powell: Noted attorney was also a skilled musician
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search