North Hempstead officials have approved authorizing a $211,000 bond to fund design for major renovations at the town’s largest park.

That’s North Hempstead Beach Park, which has two sections: One of 90 acres and 1 1⁄4 miles of shoreline east of West Shore Road in Port Washington, and a 200-acre parcel of untouched woodlands west of the road. For much of the park’s existence, the town owned half the park and Nassau County owned the other half, which was known as Bar Beach. In October 2010, the county gave its share to the town.

No decision has been made on what the renovations would include, but in January public forums, residents suggested a variety of additions, including an archery range, clam bar, brewery, farm-to-table restaurant, electric car charging station and wind turbines.

The town board unanimously approved the spending at its Dec. 19 meeting.