N. Hempstead town supervisor loses senior adviser to Nassau job

Robert Troiano gets a $23,000 raise as commissioner for traffic and parking violations with the administration of new Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.

Robert Troiano, shown here at a 2015 campaign

Robert Troiano, shown here at a 2015 campaign event, had been a senior adviser to North Hempstead Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth since July 2016. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

North Hempstead Senior Policy Adviser Robert Troiano, who was tasked with counseling Supervisor Judi Bosworth on town, county and state issues, has resigned to take a position in Nassau County Executive Laura Curran’s administration, officials said.

Troiano, 64, of Westbury, began last Tuesday as the Commissioner for Traffic and Parking Violations, said Curran spokesman Michael Martino. His annual salary will be $155,000.

Troiano has long been an influential figure in Nassau County Democratic circles. He served on the Westbury School Board and North Hempstead Town Board for six years prior to representing Nassau’s Second Legislative District from 2010 to 2013. He then resigned to accept a $132,000-a-year position in January 2014 as North Hempstead Town’s director of operations.

In July 2016, he became a senior policy adviser.

The town board will vote on Troiano’s resignation at a Tuesday meeting. Bosworth said in a statement Monday that Troiano was a “central member” of her team since she took office and that she “valued his counsel and wisdom.”

“Robert has a long and distinguished history in public service and has always served his constituents with passion, first as a council member here in North Hempstead and then as a legislator in Nassau County,” Bosworth said.

Christine Chung covers the Town of North Hempstead, writing about local government, development, transparency and breaking news.

