Renewed calls for arrest in Elmont acid attack, one year later

One year after an unknown assailant threw acid at an Elmont woman, leaving her blind in one eye, she and her family remain hopeful that her attacker will be caught.

Nafiah Ikram, 22, standing with her parents in the backyard of their home Thursday, had tears in her eyes as she spoke about the struggles she has endured since the attack on March 17, 2021.

"I lost vision in my right eye, still nothing has been improving, except my skin is healing," said Ikram, a Hofstra University pre-med student. "I just had surgery last week. I’m going to be starting the plastic surgery process in a few months. It’s been very physically painful, mentally exhausting. I was having nightmares up until this morning."

On the night of the attack, Ikram said she was walking up the driveway of the Arlington Avenue home she shares with her mother and father at about 8:30 p.m. when the assailant came from behind and threw liquid on her face and arms. The liquid, Ikram said at the time, felt like room temperature juice, but she later discovered it was an unknown type of acid.

Nearly three months after the attack, Ikram said she had eye surgery for a cornea infection related to the incident and could not eat solid foods because of facial wounds.

The attack gained widespread attention, with the New York chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations and elected officials calling for a hate crime investigation.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said in a statement Thursday that police "continue an intense and comprehensive investigation into the heinous act."

"Numerous interagency resources have been assigned and continue to collaborate to bring the person responsible to justice," Ryder said. "Nassau County Crime Stoppers and the FBI have both equally increased their reward to a total of $40,000 for tips that could lead to an arrest of the person(s) responsible."

The attack was captured on a surveillance camera.

At the time of the incident, Ryder said the suspect was described as a male, 6-foot-2 with a "skinny build," who was wearing a hooded black sweatshirt and gloves. A red 2013 Nissan Altima with yellow New York license plates was seen on camera heading east on Arlington Avenue and at multiple locations, Ryder said.