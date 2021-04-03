TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
Nassau

Nassau County ambulance crash injures two, one critically, police say

A Nassau County ambulance was involved in a

A Nassau County ambulance was involved in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Zeckendorf Boulevard and Old Country Road on Friday in Carle Place, Nassau police said. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
The driver of a Mercedes Benz SUV was critically injured, and a Nassau County medic in an ambulance with its emergency lights flashing and siren blaring was also hurt, in a three-vehicle crash in Carle Place on Friday afternoon, police said.

The collision occurred around 1:50 p.m. when the ambulance, headed east on Old Country Road, crashed into the Mercedes, which had been going west on Old Country Road. The Mercedes was turning left onto Zeckendorf Boulevard when the crash occurred, according to Nassau police.

The third motorist, a 56-year-old woman who had stopped her Land Rover on Zeckendorf Boulevard, was uninjured, police said.

The medic, who was responding to an emergency, was listed in stable condition at a local hospital, police said.

The Mercedes driver, a 33-year-old man, was also hospitalized, police said.

Homicide detectives are probing the collision, the police said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

