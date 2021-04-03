The driver of a Mercedes Benz SUV was critically injured, and a Nassau County medic in an ambulance with its emergency lights flashing and siren blaring was also hurt, in a three-vehicle crash in Carle Place on Friday afternoon, police said.

The collision occurred around 1:50 p.m. when the ambulance, headed east on Old Country Road, crashed into the Mercedes, which had been going west on Old Country Road. The Mercedes was turning left onto Zeckendorf Boulevard when the crash occurred, according to Nassau police.

The third motorist, a 56-year-old woman who had stopped her Land Rover on Zeckendorf Boulevard, was uninjured, police said.

The medic, who was responding to an emergency, was listed in stable condition at a local hospital, police said.

The Mercedes driver, a 33-year-old man, was also hospitalized, police said.

Homicide detectives are probing the collision, the police said.