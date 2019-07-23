A 26-year-old man was critically injured Monday night when he was struck by a Nassau County Police Department ambulance responding to a call in Elmont, police said.

The identity of the victim was not released. Police said he suffered a head injury and was transported to a local hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition.

Police said the incident occurred at 8:16 p.m. at the intersection of School Road and Hempstead Turnpike and that the ambulance, which was responding to an aided case, had its lights and sirens activated when it struck the victim. Police said the ambulance was turning right from northbound School Road onto eastbound Hempstead Turnpike when it struck the victim, who was attempting to cross Hempstead Turnpike.

Additional details were not immediately known. The accident investigation is continuing, police said.