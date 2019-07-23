TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Morning
SEARCH
69° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Nassau County ambulance struck, injured pedestrian in Elmont, police say

A 26-year-old man was critically injured Monday night

A 26-year-old man was critically injured Monday night when he was struck by a Nassau County Police Department ambulance responding to a call in Elmont, police said. Police said the incident occurred at 8:16 p.m. at the intersection of School Road and Hempstead Turnpike July 22, 2019 and said the ambulance, which was responding to an aided case, had its lights and sirens activated when it struck the victim. .. Photo Credit: John Scalesi

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A 26-year-old man was critically injured Monday night when he was struck by a Nassau County Police Department ambulance responding to a call in Elmont, police said.

The identity of the victim was not released. Police said he suffered a head injury and was transported to a local hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition.

Police said the incident occurred at 8:16 p.m. at the intersection of School Road and Hempstead Turnpike and that the ambulance, which was responding to an aided case, had its lights and sirens activated when it struck the victim. Police said the ambulance was turning right from northbound School Road onto eastbound Hempstead Turnpike when it struck the victim, who was attempting to cross Hempstead Turnpike.

Additional details were not immediately known. The accident investigation is continuing, police said.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Nearly 200 Long Island veterans and their family For LI veterans, sailing brings sense of calm
Remnants of a downed tree lays at the Weather: 'Horrible' timing as rain impacts commute
Police said Fritz Andral was driving a 2008 Cops: Man seriously hurt in Suffolk crash
Police said Fredy Leonel Maldonado was fatally struck Police: Pedestrian struck, killed in East Farmingdale
Jorge Lopez Paucar was crossing Route 112, north Police: Pedestrian struck, killed in Medford
Keith Bush is embraced outside Suffolk County Court Suffolk DA, legal clinic seek grant on wrongful convictions
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search