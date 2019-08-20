Due to heavy rainfall, the Nassau County Department of Health has issued an advisory against bathing at 13 beaches, effective Tuesday.

The advisory is a precautionary measure for beaches known to be impacted by stormwater runoff caused by heavy rainfall. Stormwater runoff can affect bathing water quality by elevating bacteria levels, which may exceed the New York State standard for bathing water quality.

The advisory will be lifted at 7 a.m. Wednesday unless there is additional heavy rainfall or water samples reveal elevated bacterial levels.

The 13 beaches are:

Centre Island Sound in Bayville

Creek Club in Lattingtown

Lattingtown Beach in Lattingtown

Laurel Hollow Beach in Laurel Hollow

Morgan Sound in Glen Cove

North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington

Prybil Beach in Glen Cove

Ransom Beach in Bayville

Theodore Roosevelt Beach in Oyster Bay

Sea Cliff Village Beach in Sea Cliff

Soundside Beach in Bayville

Stehli Beach in Bayville

Tappen Beach in Glenwood Landing

In addition, Biltmore Beach in Massapequa, Hewlett Point Beach in East Rockaway and Piping Rock Beach Club in Locust Valley remain closed until further notice due to elevated bacterial levels.

To speak with a Health Department representative on weekdays, call 516-227-9717.

For up-to-date recorded information on beach openings and closings, call 516-227-9700.