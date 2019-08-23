The Nassau County Health Department is advising residents not to use the water at 16 local beaches, primarily on the North Shore, following the heavy rainfall that blanketed the region overnight.

The advisory, officials said, was issued as a precaution for beaches that are frequently impacted by stormwater runoff and elevated bacteria levels caused by heavy rainfall.

The beaches are:

Centre Island Sound, Ransom, Soundside and Stehli beaches, all in Bayville

Creek Club and Lattingtown beaches in Lattingtown

Laurel Hollow Beach in Laurel Hollow

Morgan Sound and Prybil Beach in Glen Cove

North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington

Piping Rock Beach Club in Locust Valley

Theodore Roosevelt Beach in Oyster Bay

Sea Cliff Village Beach in Sea Cliff

Tappen Beach in Glenwood Landing

Island Park Beach in Island Park

Philip Healey Beach in Massapequa

Biltmore Beach in Massapequa and Hewlett Point Beach in East Rockaway remain closed due to elevated bacterial levels, officials said.

The Health Department said it would lift its advisory at 7 a.m. Saturday unless there is additional heavy rainfall or water samples reveal elevated bacterial levels.