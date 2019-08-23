Stay out of the water at these 16 beaches in Nassau County, health officials say
The Nassau County Health Department is advising residents not to use the water at 16 local beaches, primarily on the North Shore, following the heavy rainfall that blanketed the region overnight.
The advisory, officials said, was issued as a precaution for beaches that are frequently impacted by stormwater runoff and elevated bacteria levels caused by heavy rainfall.
The beaches are:
- Centre Island Sound, Ransom, Soundside and Stehli beaches, all in Bayville
- Creek Club and Lattingtown beaches in Lattingtown
- Laurel Hollow Beach in Laurel Hollow
- Morgan Sound and Prybil Beach in Glen Cove
- North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington
- Piping Rock Beach Club in Locust Valley
- Theodore Roosevelt Beach in Oyster Bay
- Sea Cliff Village Beach in Sea Cliff
- Tappen Beach in Glenwood Landing
- Island Park Beach in Island Park
- Philip Healey Beach in Massapequa
Biltmore Beach in Massapequa and Hewlett Point Beach in East Rockaway remain closed due to elevated bacterial levels, officials said.
The Health Department said it would lift its advisory at 7 a.m. Saturday unless there is additional heavy rainfall or water samples reveal elevated bacterial levels.
