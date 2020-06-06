TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau advises not to bathe at 2 South Shore beaches

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
The overnight rain was strong enough to spur Nassau County to warn against swimming at two beaches because they might be contaminated with bacteria from overwhelmed water systems, the health department said.

The South Shore locations are Island Park Beach in Island Park, and Hewlett Point Beach in East Rockaway.

“Stormwater runoff can impact bathing water quality by elevating bacteria levels, which may cause exceedances of the New York State standard for bathing water quality,” the health department said in a statement.

This advisory will be lifted at 7 a.m. Sunday unless there is additional heavy rainfall or water samples reveal elevated bacterial levels, the statement said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution.

