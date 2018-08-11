The Nassau County health department issued an advisory against bathing at 18 beaches on Saturday after heavy rainfall that could cause elevated bacteria levels, according to a news release.

Storm-water runoff from the rain can produce bacteria levels higher than state standards for bathing quality, the release stated, calling the advisory a “precautionary measure.”

The North Shore beaches are: Centre Island Sound, Ransom Beach, Soundside Beach and Stehli Beach in Bayville, Creek Club and Lattingtown Beach in Lattingtown, Laurel Hollow Beach in Laurel Hollow, Morgan Sound and Pryibil Beach in Glen Cove, North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington, Piping Rock Beach Club in Locust Valley, Theodore Roosevelt Beach in Oyster Bay, Sea Cliff Village Beach in Sea Cliff and Tappen Beach in Glenwood Landing.

The South Shore beaches are: Hewlett Point Beach in East Rockaway, Island Park Beach in Island Park, Merrick Estates Civic Association in Merrick and Philip Healey Beach in Massapequa.

Separately, Biltmore Beach in Massapequa is closed until further notice because of elevated bacteria levels.

For up-to-date recorded information on beach openings and closings, call 516-227-9700.