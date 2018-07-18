Nassau County issues advisory against swimming at 19 beaches
The advisory, issued in response to heavy rainfall potentially elevating bacteria levels, will be lifted Wednesday at 8 p.m. unless there is more rain, officials said.
Nassau County health officials are advising people to avoid bathing at 19 beaches until Wednesday night.
The county Department of Health sent out an advisory Wednesday morning as a precaution against potential elevated bacteria levels after heavy rainfall.
Storm-water runoff can elevate bacteria levels beyond state standards for water quality, health officials said.
The advisory will be lifted at 8 p.m. Wednesday unless there is additional heavy rainfall or elevated bacteria levels, officials said.
Fourteen North Shore beaches and five South Shore beaches were listed in the advisory. They are:
- Centre Island Sound – Bayville
- Creek Club – Lattingtown
- Lattingtown Village Beach – Lattingtown
- Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow
- Morgan Memorial Park – Glen Cove
- North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington
- Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley
- Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove
- Charles E. Ransom Beach – Bayville
- Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park – Oyster Bay
- Sea Cliff Municipal Beach – Sea Cliff
- Soundside Beach Park – Bayville
- Stehli Beach – Bayville
- Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing
- Biltmore Beach Club – Massapequa
- Hewlett Point Park – East Rockaway
- Island Park Beach – Island Park
- Merrick Estates Civic Association – Merrick
- Philip B. Healey Beach – Massapequa
For updates on beach openings and closings, call the county at 516-227-9700.
