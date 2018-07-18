Nassau County health officials are advising people to avoid bathing at 19 beaches until Wednesday night.

The county Department of Health sent out an advisory Wednesday morning as a precaution against potential elevated bacteria levels after heavy rainfall.

Storm-water runoff can elevate bacteria levels beyond state standards for water quality, health officials said.

The advisory will be lifted at 8 p.m. Wednesday unless there is additional heavy rainfall or elevated bacteria levels, officials said.

Fourteen North Shore beaches and five South Shore beaches were listed in the advisory. They are:

Centre Island Sound – Bayville

Creek Club – Lattingtown

Lattingtown Village Beach – Lattingtown

Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow

Morgan Memorial Park – Glen Cove

North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington

Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley

Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove

Charles E. Ransom Beach – Bayville

Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park – Oyster Bay

Sea Cliff Municipal Beach – Sea Cliff

Soundside Beach Park – Bayville

Stehli Beach – Bayville

Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing

Biltmore Beach Club – Massapequa

Hewlett Point Park – East Rockaway

Island Park Beach – Island Park

Merrick Estates Civic Association – Merrick

Philip B. Healey Beach – Massapequa

For updates on beach openings and closings, call the county at 516-227-9700.