Due to heavy rainfall, the Nassau County Health Department issued a precautionary swimming advisory Sunday at 19 beaches because bacteria higher than state standards may be in the water.

Officials are warning against swimming at beaches known to be affected by storm water runoff caused by Saturday’s rain as it can lead to elevated bacteria levels.

The advisory will be lifted at noon on Monday unless there is additional heavy rainfall or water samples still reveal high bacterial levels, the health department said.

For the latest information on affected beaches, call 516-227-9700.

The advisory includes the following 14 North Shore beaches:

Centre Island Sound — Bayville

Creek Club — Lattingtown

Lattingtown Beach — Lattingtown

Laurel Hollow Beach — Laurel Hollow

Morgan Sound — Glen Cove

North Hempstead Beach Park — Port Washington

Piping Rock Beach Club — Locust Valley

Pryibil Beach — Glen Cove

Ransom Beach — Bayville

Theodore Roosevelt Beach — Oyster Bay

Sea Cliff Village Beach — Sea Cliff

Soundside Beach — Bayville

Stehli Beach — Bayville

Tappen Beach — Glenwood Landing

The advisory also includes five South Shore beaches:

Biltmore Beach Club — Massapequa

Hewlett Point Beach — East Rockaway

Island Park Beach — Island Park

Merrick Estates Civic Association — Merrick

Philip Healey Beach — Massapequa