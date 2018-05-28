TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau Health officials warn against swimming at 19 beaches

By Janelle Griffith
Due to heavy rainfall, the Nassau County Health Department issued a precautionary swimming advisory Sunday at 19 beaches because bacteria higher than state standards may be in the water.

Officials are warning against swimming at beaches known to be affected by storm water runoff caused by Saturday’s rain as it can lead to elevated bacteria levels.

The advisory will be lifted at noon on Monday unless there is additional heavy rainfall or water samples still reveal high bacterial levels, the health department said.

For the latest information on affected beaches, call 516-227-9700.

The advisory includes the following 14 North Shore beaches:

  • Centre Island Sound — Bayville
  • Creek Club — Lattingtown
  • Lattingtown Beach — Lattingtown
  • Laurel Hollow Beach — Laurel Hollow
  • Morgan Sound — Glen Cove
  • North Hempstead Beach Park — Port Washington
  • Piping Rock Beach Club — Locust Valley
  • Pryibil Beach — Glen Cove
  • Ransom Beach — Bayville
  • Theodore Roosevelt Beach — Oyster Bay
  • Sea Cliff Village Beach — Sea Cliff
  • Soundside Beach — Bayville
  • Stehli Beach — Bayville
  • Tappen Beach — Glenwood Landing

The advisory also includes five South Shore beaches:

  • Biltmore Beach Club — Massapequa
  • Hewlett Point Beach — East Rockaway
  • Island Park Beach — Island Park
  • Merrick Estates Civic Association — Merrick
  • Philip Healey Beach — Massapequa
Janelle Griffith traded the land of Bruce Springsteen for the island of Billy Joel to work as an entertainment reporter and feature writer at Newsday.

