Nassau County health officials are asking bathers to avoid nine beaches starting Friday, at least until noon Saturday, because heavy rain over the past few days could increase bacteria to unsafe levels in the waters.

Six North Shore beaches — Lattingtown Beach in Lattingtown, Morgan Sound in Glen Cove, North Hempstead Beach Park in Port Washington, Pryibil Beach in Glen Cove, Sea Cliff Village Beach in Sea Cliff and Tappen Beach in Glenwood Landing — were named in the advisory issued Friday by the county’s department of health.

“This advisory is issued as a precautionary measure for beaches known to be impacted by stormwater runoff caused by heavy rainfall,” the notice said. “Stormwater runoff can impact bathing water quality by elevating bacteria levels, which may cause exceedances of the New York State standard for bathing water quality.”

The three South Shore beaches are Biltmore Beach Club in Massapequa, Hewlett Point Beach in East Rockaway and Island Park Beach in Island Park, officials said, adding that Philip P. Healey Beach in Massapequa will remain closed until further notice due to elevated bacterial levels.

The warning is in effect until noon Saturday, unless more rain falls or if test samples of water quality reveal elevated bacteria levels, officials said.

Updates on beach openings and closings are available at 516-227-9700.