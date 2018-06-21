Nassau: Advisory against swimming at 18 beaches
Health officials said the advisory will be lifted at 9 a.m. Friday “unless there is additional heavy rainfall or water samples reveal elevated bacterial levels.”
Nassau County is advising residents not to swim at 18 area beaches.
The advisory was issued Thursday as “a precautionary measure for beaches known to be impacted by stormwater runoff caused by heavy rainfall,” the county Health Department said in a news release. “Storm water runoff can impact bathing water quality by elevating bacteria levels,” which may exceed state water quality standards.
Separate from the advisory, Biltmore Beach in Massapequa remains closed until further notice, officials said.
The advisory is in effect for:
Centre Island Sound, Bayville
Creek Club, Lattingtown
Lattingtown Beach, Lattingtown
Laurel Hollow Beach, Laurel Hollow
Morgan Sound, Glen Cove
North Hempstead Beach Park, Port Washington
Piping Rock Beach Club, Locust Valley
Pryibil Beach, Glen Cove
Ransom Beach, Bayville
Theodore Roosevelt Beach, Oyster Bay
Sea Cliff Village Beach, Sea Cliff
Soundside Beach, Bayville
Stehli Beach, Bayville and
Tappen Beach, Glenwood Landing.
Hewlett Point Beach, East Rockaway
Island Park Beach, Island Park
Merrick Estates Civic Association, Merrick
Philip Healey Beach, Massapequa
For updated information on beach openings and closings, call 516-227-9700.
