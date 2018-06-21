Nassau: Advisory against swimming at 18 beaches

Nassau County is advising residents not to swim at 18 area beaches.

The advisory was issued Thursday as “a precautionary measure for beaches known to be impacted by stormwater runoff caused by heavy rainfall,” the county Health Department said in a news release. “Storm water runoff can impact bathing water quality by elevating bacteria levels,” which may exceed state water quality standards.

Health officials said the advisory will be lifted at 9 a.m. Friday “unless there is additional heavy rainfall or water samples reveal elevated bacterial levels.”

Separate from the advisory, Biltmore Beach in Massapequa remains closed until further notice, officials said.

The advisory is in effect for:

Centre Island Sound, Bayville

Creek Club, Lattingtown

Lattingtown Beach, Lattingtown

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Laurel Hollow Beach, Laurel Hollow

Morgan Sound, Glen Cove

North Hempstead Beach Park, Port Washington

Piping Rock Beach Club, Locust Valley

Pryibil Beach, Glen Cove

Ransom Beach, Bayville

Theodore Roosevelt Beach, Oyster Bay

Sea Cliff Village Beach, Sea Cliff

Soundside Beach, Bayville

Stehli Beach, Bayville and

Tappen Beach, Glenwood Landing.

Hewlett Point Beach, East Rockaway

Island Park Beach, Island Park

Merrick Estates Civic Association, Merrick

Philip Healey Beach, Massapequa

For updated information on beach openings and closings, call 516-227-9700.