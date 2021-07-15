TODAY'S PAPER
Elevated bacteria levels close two Massapequa beaches

A file photo of Philip Healey Beach in

A file photo of Philip Healey Beach in Massapequa. Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Two Nassau beaches — both in Massapequa — are closed because elevated levels of bacteria were detected, the county health department said Thursday.

One shutdown is new: Biltmore Beach Club. And one closure continues: Philip Healey Beach.

The beaches will not reopen until tests show bacteria levels have fallen to "acceptable limits," the health department said in a statement.

Stormwater runoff — which occurs when the ground cannot absorb all the rain that falls — can carry effluents from leaking cesspools and septic systems, pesticides, fertilizers, oil and various kinds of debris into sewers, and can lead to increased bacteria levels.

To speak with a health department representative weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., call

516-227-9717.

For up-to-date recorded information on Nassau County beach openings and closings, call 516-227-9700.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

