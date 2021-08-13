The Nassau County Department of Health has closed Tappen Beach in Glenwood Landing and Sea Cliff Beach to bathing due to elevated bacterial levels.

In addition, Hewlett Point Beach in East Rockaway and Philip Healey Beach in Massapequa remain closed.

The closures will last under testing reveals bacterial samples within acceptable limits, officials said.

For up-to-date recorded information on beach openings and closings, call 516-227-9700.