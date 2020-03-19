TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Oceanside man burglarized 16 Nassau businesses over 5 months 

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
An Oceanside man was arrested Wednesday and charged with burglarizing 16 businesses on Nassau's South Shore since Oct. 1, including nine on one day in January, police said.

Priestly Green, 37, of Benjamin Road, committed the burglaries over a five-month span, Nassau police said.

Among the businesses targeted were restaurants and car washes in Hempstead; delis, smoke shops and a gas station in Baldwin, and a liquor store in Freeport. Nine of the burglaries occurred on Jan. 13, police said.

Green was located by detectives in the Bronx late Wednesday night and arrested without incident.

He is charged with 16 counts of third-degree burglary, seven counts of third-degree criminal mischief, one count of fourth-degree grand larceny and two counts of petit larceny.

Green will be arraigned Friday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

