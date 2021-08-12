A Queens man faces multiple burglary charges in connection with a string of Nassau break-ins since early July at a pharmacy, a dental office and numerous other retailers, police said.

Sean Smith, 40, was arrested late Wednesday near a jewelry store in Bellmore after Nassau police responded to a call of a suspicious person on the roof of the Bedford Avenue business, authorities said.

The suspicious person, later identified as Smith, fled before officers arrived but was located soon after and taken into custody, police said.

Smith faces three counts of third-degree burglary and three counts of third-degree attempted burglary, authorities said.

He is scheduled for arraignment Friday at First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

Get the Nassau news this week newsletter! The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.