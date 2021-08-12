Cops: Queens man charged for string of burglaries targeting Nassau retailers
A Queens man faces multiple burglary charges in connection with a string of Nassau break-ins since early July at a pharmacy, a dental office and numerous other retailers, police said.
Sean Smith, 40, was arrested late Wednesday near a jewelry store in Bellmore after Nassau police responded to a call of a suspicious person on the roof of the Bedford Avenue business, authorities said.
The suspicious person, later identified as Smith, fled before officers arrived but was located soon after and taken into custody, police said.
Smith faces three counts of third-degree burglary and three counts of third-degree attempted burglary, authorities said.
He is scheduled for arraignment Friday at First District Court in Hempstead, police said.
- Aug. 10 — Chandni Restaurant, Elmont Road, Elmont
- August 9 — Flawless Beauty Salon and Woodmere Lanes, Broadway Road, Hewlett; Woodmere Farms, Broad Road, Woodmere
- Aug 5 — Cure Med Pharmacy, Lakeville Road, North New Hyde Park
- Aug. 3— Derrick’s Auto Repair, Hillside Avenue, Floral Park Centre, and Chef Wang, Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park
- Aug. 2 — Derrick’s Auto Repair, Hillside Avenue, Floral Park Centre
- July 29 — Maharani Supermarket, Hillside Avenue, North New Hyde Park
- July 24 — Hewlett Jewelers, 1344 Broadway, Hewlett
- July 21 — American Drive-In Cleaners, Peninsula Boulevard, Hewlett
- July 10 — Thomas Poomkudy DDS, Jericho Turnpike, Bellerose Terrace
- July 9 — RAI Design and Sansone Market, Jericho Turnpike, Garden City Park