TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Morning
SEARCH
36° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Cops: Security camera films suspect in East Meadow attempted burglary

Security camera footage of a male suspect Nassau

Security camera footage of a male suspect Nassau police say was recorded Saturday night as he attempted to burglarize an East Meadow residence.   Credit: NCPD

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

Nassau police said they are investigating an attempted burglary at an East Meadow home that was captured on the resident’s home security camera.

A male suspect entered the rear yard of the home about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, police said. His movements were captured by the security system that then alerted the resident on her cellphone. The woman returned home and saw the suspect flee in a dark-colored sedan, police said.

He was wearing a black jacket, pants, hat, sneakers and gloves, police said.

Anyone with information can call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477 or 911. Callers will remain anonymous

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Outgoing Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen talks about Gillen says Hempstead board thwarted 'great initiatives'
The Massapequa Fire Department and Nassau County police Man dies in hit by motorcycle, police say
Joe Gallagher, left, with his son Brendan Gallagher Joe Gallagher, who photographed MacArthur High games, dies
Former WALK/97.5 FM radio host Mark Daniels. Former WALK-FM morning host launching LI-focused podcast
Thousands of apartments have been built in Long Gig economy, brain drain, more development: How LI changed in the last 10 years
Lyft and six state senators are promoting an Lyft to offer discount on rides for New Year's Eve, Day
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search