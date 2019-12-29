Cops: Security camera films suspect in East Meadow attempted burglary
Nassau police said they are investigating an attempted burglary at an East Meadow home that was captured on the resident’s home security camera.
A male suspect entered the rear yard of the home about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, police said. His movements were captured by the security system that then alerted the resident on her cellphone. The woman returned home and saw the suspect flee in a dark-colored sedan, police said.
He was wearing a black jacket, pants, hat, sneakers and gloves, police said.
Anyone with information can call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477 or 911. Callers will remain anonymous
Comments
