Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced legislation Tuesday to help fund free child care to up to 500,000 children under the age of three whose parents are community college students.

Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) made the announcement at Nassau Community College in Garden City, at The Children’s Greenhouse, a child care center on campus.

The PROSPECT Act calls for a $9 billion investment over 5 years in grant programs to help community colleges and institutions serving minorities, "provide free, high-quality child care to up to 500,000 children under the age of three with a parent enrolled in the institution," according to Gillibrand's office.

The bill also would provide funding and technical support for child care programs near community colleges and institutions serving minorities, and authorizesnew "impact grants" to develop more child care centers around such schools and institutions.

The bill would allow all working class parents who are students to qualify for a subsidy.

"For many New York families, finding quality affordable child care is really hard," Gillibrand said. "The high cost of living on Long Island only intensifies this situation, and the financial crunch that parents are facing when making decisions about looking after their children and getting adequate child care and early childhood education."

In New York, 18 percent of undergraduates are parents — and almost half that group are single mothers, Gillibrand said.

"The financial burden on these student parents is nearly unimaginable," Gillibrand said.