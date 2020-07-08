Nassau County has issued a notice of default to the operating company of NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum that threatens to terminate its arena lease if more than $2 million in unpaid rent and utilities isn’t paid in two weeks.

The notice of default comes three weeks after the Coliseum shut down indefinitely while Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov sought investors to take over the lease and assume the remaining $100 million in debt.

The letter, sent by the county's outside attorney Tuesday, says the notice of default is intended as a mechanism to bring Prokhorov’s company, Onexim Sports & Entertainment, to the negotiating table to discuss the future of the county-owned Coliseum.

The letter said, “While we have issued the Notice of Default, we remain willing to hear any plans that ensure sustained Coliseum operations and development of the HUB. We will review any such proposals or plans swiftly and will engage in discussions with respect thereto, all for the ultimate benefit and enjoyment of the public.”

A spokeswoman for Prokhorov and Onexim officials did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The website for the Nassau Coliseum, which reopened in 2017 after a $180 million renovation, no longer is operational.

County officials said last month that Onexim requested a rent forbearance. In its letter, the county said it attempted to negotiate terms of an agreement in exchange for "sustained operations." No deal was reached.

The letter was addressed to Onexim Sports & Entertainment president Maureen Hanlon and Nick Mastroianni II of Nassau Coliseum Funding 100, LLC.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A Newsday story in 2015 said the company Nassau Coliseum Funding 100 was created to orchestrate a $90 million loan from a Chinese investor through a federal program that provides visas in exchange for the financing of job-creating projects.

The story said the loan was secured by a leasehold mortgage on NEC's interest under the lease.

The county’s letter Tuesday said, "We have been, and remain, particularly concerned about the status of NEC’s leasehold mortgage loan." The letter was sent by attorney Josh Meyer of White Plains-based West Group Law PLLC, who has represented the county in Coliseum matters for a decade.