NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum will shutter its doors indefinitely as the arena’s billionaire operator seeks investors to take over the lease of the 13,000-seat venue and assume the remaining $100 million in debt, a spokeswoman for Mikhail Prokhorov said Tuesday.

The stunning development by Prokhorov’s Onexim Sports and Entertainment, which runs the Coliseum through a lease from the county, comes three months after the arena, along with all other sports and concert venues across the state, closed amid the COVID pandemic.

Prokhorov's decision raises questions about the future of the $1.5 billion Nassau HUB development and is expected to send the Islanders back to Brooklyn's Barclays Center instead of playing their final season on Long Island before their new arena at Belmont Park opens.

Ellen Pinchuk, a spokeswoman for Prokhorov, said in a statement Tuesday that the "enormous long-term economic value of the Coliseum" and its surrounding property can be best realized by other parties. She said Onexim "has engaged with Nassau County, other important stakeholders, and potential investors to find the right party or parties to take over operations of the Coliseum."

"We cannot predict or control the actions of other interested stakeholders," she said. "However, we remain confident that the Coliseum and the proposed development project represent valuable investment opportunities, committed to the effort to find the right solution to the problems confronting the Coliseum, and hopeful that these efforts will bear fruit."

A spokeswoman for Nassau said a statement was forthcoming.

Bloomberg first reported the news that Onexim has told investors that it would surrender its lease in exchange for the new owner assuming approximately $100 million in loans on the $180-million renovation of the Uniondale arena that was completed in 2017.

Prokhorov holds a 49-year lease to operate the Coliseum in which the county receives at least $4.4 million in annual rent. The lease was originally negotiated in 2013 by then Nassau Executive Ed Mangano and Brooklyn developer Bruce Ratner and it was touted to provide programming and operations synergy between the Coliseum and Ratner's other arena, the Barclays Center.

But soon Ratner left both arenas. In 2015, Ratner sold an 85-percent stake in the company that operates the Coliseum to Prokhorov. In 2018, Prokhorov bought out Ratner’s minority share to become the Coliseum lease’s sole owner.

Last year e-commerce billionaire Joseph Tsai agreed to purchase the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center from Prokhorov, but the deal did not include control of the Coliseum or its ownership stake in the proposed $1.5 billion commercial and residential redevelopment plans at the Nassau Hub.

Scott Rechler, CEO of RXR Realty and the county’s master developer of the Nassau HUB site, on Tuesday said he did not believe the venue would close indefinitely and instead remain a focal point of the future development on the site.

He said Onexim has been transparent on their plans with stakeholders and “anyone who is going to step into their shoes realizes the way to optimize the value on the note is through having a vibrant development on the Coliseum site that makes it into a destination.”

“There’s an alignment of vision for what the master plan needs to be,” Rechler said.

Rechler said there have been “good discussions” with investors and stakeholders and he continues to spend more time and money refining a vision for the site for “a post-pandemic world.”

Kevin Law, president of the Long Island Association, the region’s largest business group, said he remains optimistic that the Hub property, Nassau’s largest vacant tract of available land, will not be permanently vacant.

The county, Law said, continues to own the land while RXR, one of the region’s largest real estate groups, will continue to direct the redevelopment plans, he said.

“Now they just need a new operator for the Coliseum and I’m sure they’ll find one,” Law said. “It’s certainly a monkey wrench thrown into the long saga of the redevelopment efforts. But I am still optimistic … there will still be opportunities there once we come out of the COVID pandemic.”

Law acknowledged that with the virus forcing the closure of all live events, and a billion dollar development scheduled to open at Belmont next year, it’s unclear whether the Coliseum will ever reopen.

“There are more questions than answers now,” Law said. “But the fact that the owner and developer remains the same, I’ll remain optimistic that something still can happen at the site. That would be good for the region. And whether that includes the arena or not will remain to be seen.”

Questions also remain about the immediate home of the Islanders.

The team returned on a part-time basis to the Coliseum in 2018 and just three months ago Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo appeared at a news conference at the Uniondale arena to announce that they would play all of their games next season there in the final ramp-up before their Belmont arena opens.

If the Coliseum remains closed next season, the Islanders are expected to return to Brooklyn. Their 2018 lease with BSE Global -- which previously operated both the Coliseum and Barclays Center -- stipulates that games are to be played at either arena.

The Islanders and Barclays Center declined to comment.

The NHL and Cuomo's office did not immediately return messages seeking comment.